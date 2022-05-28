Visakhapatnam: eight, including a juvenile, held in murder case

Minor conflict between two groups of friends is cause for the murder, say police

The Visakhapatnam City Police on Saturday cracked the sensational murder case of 23-year-old youth Rebaka Sai Teja, and arrested seven accused and a juvenile in conflict with law was taken into custody.

Sai Teja was hacked to death in the early hours of May 27 and his body was found near the water tank close to the railway quarters in Marripalem.

The arrested were identified as Bangar Raju (21), Mohammed Yusuf Khan (20), Vempali Ravi Kumar (24), Paradeva Jayanth (20), Borisetti Mohan (24), Sampathirao Suresh (22) and Seepana Suresh (20). The juvenile was sent to the correction home. All are residents of Marripalem area.

Speaking about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Garud Sumit Sunil said that the youth was murdered for a very petty issue and it was based on minor conflict between two groups of friends.

Prior to the murder, about three months ago, the deceased and his friend Sai Kumar alias Nani beat up a person at Mahata Colony for looking at them scornfully. At that time one of the accused Bangar Raju tried to intervene and even he was beaten up by the duo.

Since then he had nursed a grudge on the deceased and his friend Nani.

On May 26, when the deceased was present at Mahata Colony along with his friends Balu and Hari, two of Bangar Raju’s friends Mohan and Suresh quarrelled with them, raising the old issue.

Thereafter, around midnight the deceased and his friends Hari, Balu, Prem, Delhi, Lokesh Chandra @ Chinna Nani, Sai Kumar @ Nani and some others went to the birthday party of one Mani.

During that time, Mohan had reportedly called the deceased and asked him to come to the railway ground to settle the old score.

Taking it up as a challenge, the deceased who was also a boxer, reached the rendezvous with three of his friends Hari, Balu and Kanakaraju at around 2 a.m., where the accused were waiting armed with iron rods, spades, sticks and machetes. Seeing them armed, Hari, Balu and Kanakaraju escaped, but Sai Teja was reportedly chased by the accused and allegedly hacked to death near the water tank, said the DCP.

The entire incident was captured in CC TV and the friends of the deceased also watched it happen from a distance. It was they who informed Sai Teja’s father Pydi Raju in the early hours of Friday, who rushed to the spot and found his son lying dead in a pool of blood, said Mr. Sumit Sunil.

The case was cracked in less than 24 hours and the investigation team was led by Ch. Penta Rao, ACP (West), and Ch. Uma Kanth, Inspector of Airport Police Station, and A. Vijay Kumar, Sub-Inspector.

Cases have been booked under the relevant sections and the weapons used for the crime have been seized.