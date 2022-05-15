Visakhapatnam: eight held for illegal bike racing
The Bheemili police caught eight youth, who were allegedly involved in two-wheeler racing, here on Sunday. All the youth are said to be from different areas of the city and the bikes are high-end ones, which cost a couple of lakh rupees each. The police registered cases under sections of rash driving and endangering lives of other road users. Further investigation is on.
