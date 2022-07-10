Visakhapatnam: eight arrested for performing stunts on bikes and attacking RTC bus driver

Staff Reporter July 10, 2022 23:05 IST

Other accused will also be arrested soon, says police official

A group of persons, mostly youngsters, have created ruckus by performing stunts on bikes, near Asilametta Junction, under III Town Police Station limits, during the early hours of Sunday. Later, the youth have also thrashed an RTC Bus driver and also damaged the bus. A number of youths took pictures and recorded videos of the stunts. Some of the videos have gone viral. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sumit Garud said that about 35 persons were identified, and so far eight persons were arrested. He said that five cases were booked for various offences, including rash and negligent driving, damaging public property and attacking a government employee. He also said that the other accused would also be arrested soon and all the bikes would be seized. Further investigation is on.



