ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Efforts on to complete iconic building on premises of Visakha Valley School, says Collector

January 29, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and Visakha Valley School (VVS) Chairman A. Mallikarjuna said that VVS should be made an international school. He added that efforts are also being made to complete the iconic building on VVS premises.

Addressing the students and parents at the school’s annual day celebration titled `Abhivyakti - Expression of Life’ at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Saturday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that parents and teachers should teach children on ‘What is happiness, stress, success and failure’ by giving proper explanation to the students to avoid extreme actions when they face unusual problems in their life.

VVS Principal Eshwari Prabhakar praised the awardees for their magnificent feat. She thanked parents for their unwavering support throughout.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector K Viswanathan were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US