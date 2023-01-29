HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Efforts on to complete iconic building on premises of Visakha Valley School, says Collector

January 29, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and Visakha Valley School (VVS) Chairman A. Mallikarjuna said that VVS should be made an international school. He added that efforts are also being made to complete the iconic building on VVS premises.

Addressing the students and parents at the school’s annual day celebration titled `Abhivyakti - Expression of Life’ at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Saturday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that parents and teachers should teach children on ‘What is happiness, stress, success and failure’ by giving proper explanation to the students to avoid extreme actions when they face unusual problems in their life.

VVS Principal Eshwari Prabhakar praised the awardees for their magnificent feat. She thanked parents for their unwavering support throughout.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector K Viswanathan were among those present.

