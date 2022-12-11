  1. EPaper
Visakhapatnam: educate students on harmful effects of sedative injections and drugs, OST centre staff told

OST centre should be equipped with a toll-free number: APSACS official

December 11, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Director of AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Kishore visited the Opium Substitution Therapy (OST) centre at the Government Hospital for Mental Care here and commended the staff on the success achieved by them.

He called upon the OST centre staff to conduct orientation programmes at schools, colleges and universities and educate students on how addiction to sedative injections and drugs would have long term impact on their life and career apart from causing untold agony and burden to their families and society.

He suggested that the OST centre should be equipped with a toll-free number and the services should be made available to needy persons. Dr. Kishore said that funds would be sanctioned for the purpose, according to a statement issued by Durga Rao, Data Manager, OST centre.

