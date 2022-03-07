Visakhapatnam: edible oil prices skyrocket as Ukraine war triggers panic buying

Special teams formed to check hoarding of oil, says official

Special teams formed to check hoarding of oil, says official

The war between Russia and Ukraine has triggered panic buying of edible oil by consumers, resulting in steep increase in prices, and hoarding by some unscrupulous traders in the city. Consumers made a beeline for the supermarkets, as satellite TV channels started debating about edible oil crisis.

It barely took them a couple of days to foresee a steep rise in the prices of oils and by February-end, the stocks of popular brands of sunflower and other oils literally disappeared from the racks at a popular super market at Madhavadhara.

“Regular customers, who normally buy five oil packets have started picking up 10 packets, and many of them have been buying 15-litre tins during the last couple of days,” a salesgirl of a supermarket said on February 28.

“The prices of sunflower, palm oil as also other oils have increased by upwards of ₹20 a litre, based on the brand. They (wholesalers) say it is due to fall in imports due to the war. The price of other oils, which have nothing to do with the war in Ukraine, have also risen by ₹10 to ₹20 a litre,” a trader of Marripalem area, said on Sunday.

Attaching new sticker

“The prices of edible oils have increased by ₹10 to ₹25 a litre. The traders are resorting to hoarding of old stock and attaching a new sticker on the old price. I have seen this at various shops, including big supermarkets at Gajuwaka and Anakapalle. Altering the price by changing it with a new price sticker is an offence,” says Kandregula Venkata Ramana, State president of the Consumer Organisations Federation.

“We were able to bring about a change in the attitude of traders through education of consumers on their rights. The incidence of attaching new stickers on old prices has come down drastically. But, now the crisis due to the war has made some unscrupulous traders to resort to the old practice again. I have reported the matter to the Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and officials of the Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology Departments,” he says.

“We have formed special teams to check hoarding of oil and detected one supermarket at Madhurawada was having oil stock over 10 Metric Tonnes, which is the permitted upper stock limit for retailers and initiated action against it,” says District Supply Officer (urban) G. Suryaprakasa Rao.