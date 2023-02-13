Visakhapatnam: ECoRWWO felicitates children of railway employees who excelled in academics and competitive exams

February 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Children of railway employees who had excelled in academics as well as in various competitive exams, held during 2022, were felicitated by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co R WWO) of Waltair Division at a programme here on Monday.

E Co RWWO president Parijata Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest, appreciated the students for their good performance in academics as well as in competitive exams and distributed scholarships to them.

E Co RWWO vice-presidents Kavita Gupta and Madhusmitha Sahoo, secretary Priyanka Sridevi, treasurer Bidisha Chatarjee, and other executive members were present.

A fancy dress competition and a cultural programme were organised for the children. E Co RWWO also organised drawing/painting and essay competitions and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Scholarships were given to 125 SSC students, who secured 10/10, Intermediate students, rankers in competitive exams and students who excelled in their academics.