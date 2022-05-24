Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command bags top honours in implementation of Rajbhasha

Waltair Division and ITBP 56th Battalion get second and third prizes respectively

Waltair Division and ITBP 56th Battalion get second and third prizes respectively

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bagged the first position while Waltair Division secured the second spot and the 56 th Battalion, ITBP, got the third prize for their commendable work in the implementation of Rajbhasha during 2021-22.

The awards and shields were presented at the 74 th Town Official Language Committee (TOLIC) Meeting held at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office here on Tuesday.

DRM Anup Satpathy, who is also Chairman of TOLIC, presented the shields and certificates to the winners.

A. Rama Rao, TOLIC in-charge secretary, and Rajbhasha Adhikari A. Rama Rao spoke.

Heads of various government offices attended the meeting.

In the minor offices category, Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Nausenabaugh, stood first followed by the Fishery Survey of India and ICAR-CIFT (Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) in the second and third positions respectively.

Cash awards and certificates were also distributed to the winners of typing competition and extempore speech competitions, held under the aegis of TOLIC (Central Government institutes) in the city.