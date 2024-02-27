ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA urges Police Commissioner to take action on threat calls

February 27, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has submitted a representation to Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar to initiate speedy action in a case related to threat calls received by him. The MLA recently lodged a complaint at the MVP police station alleging that he was receiving threat calls.

The Police Commissioner promised to take action against those involved.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu stated that he had received threatening calls on February 24 and 25 andodged a complaint on February 26. He alleged involvement of the YSRCP leaders in the issue. He alleged that crimes have seen a rise in Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP rule. He also alleged that in the last five years, over five murders were reported in his constituency alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US