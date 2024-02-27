Visakhapatnam (East) MLA urges Police Commissioner to take action on threat calls

February 27, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has submitted a representation to Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar to initiate speedy action in a case related to threat calls received by him. The MLA recently lodged a complaint at the MVP police station alleging that he was receiving threat calls.

The Police Commissioner promised to take action against those involved.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu stated that he had received threatening calls on February 24 and 25 andodged a complaint on February 26. He alleged involvement of the YSRCP leaders in the issue. He alleged that crimes have seen a rise in Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP rule. He also alleged that in the last five years, over five murders were reported in his constituency alone.

