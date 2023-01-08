ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam East MLA to meet Collector on January 9 on registration of house pattas

January 08, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu on Saturday demanded that the State government allow the beneficiaries of the house `pattas’ (titles) issued by the then Telugu Desam Party government for registration under GO No. 296. The MLA said that if the government does it then around 40,000 beneficiaries, including around 18,000 families in his own assembly constituency, will be benefited in Visakhapatnam.

In the absence of any response from the present YSR Congress Party government, Gadi Lakshmi from Arilova in Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency went to the court a month ago, and the verdict was delivered on Saturday, the MLA said. As per the verdict, the beneficiaries should be allowed to register the land pattas, the MLA added.

“We will meet District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on January 9 (Monday) regarding the court verdict,” Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said.

