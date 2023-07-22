Visakhapatnam East MLA alleges large-scale deletion of names from poll rolls in his constituency

July 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu from the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) on Saturday said that he has written a complaint to the Election Commission of India seeking appointment of a special officer to look into alleged large-scale deletion of names from the voters’ list in the constituency. He alleged that over 40,000 names were deleted from the voter’s list in the constituency and added that there was no response despite taking up the issue to the notice of Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that on March 24, he had written a complaint to the CEO on the issue. When Mr. Meena had directed the District Collector to look into the issue, the Collector had submitted a report on June 24, in which he had stated that names of 32,000 votes have gone missing. The TDP MLA said that the report has a number of mistakes and the actual number of missing voters is around 40,000.

“Based on the Collector’s report, I have again written a complaint to the CEO on June 30, but there was no response from him. So, through my lawyer, we have given a complaint to Election Commission of India, New Delhi,” he said.

According to Mr. Ramakrishna Babu, as per the Collector’s report, in booth No. 24, 41 votes were missing, but in fact, the number of missing votes is 325. In booth No. 104, out of 922 votes, only 300 votes are present, while 672 votes have gone missing, he stated.

He said that in Surya Teja Nagar, there are about 580 votes for three door Nos 13/790, 13/733, 13/769. In booth No. 27, there were 1,430 votes and now there are 1,114. Similarly, in Booth No. 61, there should be 1,035 voters, now there are 763. Around 471 votes were deleted in booth No. 20 at Arilova, he said.

“The same problem exists in all the 282 booths in Visakhapatnam East Constituency. We suspect the same is happening in other constituencies in the city too” he said.

‘ÝSRCP leaders threatening officials’

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that though the district administration claimed to have initiated voters survey in the district from July 21, but in reality, no Booth Level Officer (BLO) or Booth Level Assistant (BLA) is taking up the survey.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders are threatening the BLAs in his constituency not to take up the survey and verify the voters list.

“I have personally enquired with some of the BLAs, who claimed that they may not be able to conduct the verification, as they are being threatened. In some wards, the BLAs claim that they do not have proper internet connectivity to take up the verification,” he alleged.

Large-scale awareness campaign

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that they would conduct large-scale awareness campaign on this missing of votes issue in his constituency. He appealed to people to check themselves and come forward in case they find their names are missing from voters’ list.

He also said that the District Collector should take adequate steps and provide voting right to all eligible persons.