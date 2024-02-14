Visakhapatnam East MLA alleges duplicate voters in electoral list

February 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu has alleged that there are duplicate voters in the electoral final list released by the Election Commission of India on January 22.

The MLA met Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum on the issue. He said that when his party checked the list of voters randomly in about 90 booths in his Assembly segment, many mistakes were found.

“The Collector has taken note of our issue and has directed the staff concerned to look into it and take action as per the ECI guidelines,” the MLA said in a release here.

