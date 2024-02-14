GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam East MLA alleges duplicate voters in electoral list

He submits a memorandum to the District Collector

February 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu has alleged that there are duplicate voters in the electoral final list released by the Election Commission of India on January 22.

The MLA met Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum on the issue. He said that when his party checked the list of voters randomly in about 90 booths in his Assembly segment, many mistakes were found.

“The Collector has taken note of our issue and has directed the staff concerned to look into it and take action as per the ECI guidelines,” the MLA said in a release here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.