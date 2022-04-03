Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway Sports Association organises cyclothon, torch run as run up to sport mela

April 03, 2022 18:04 IST

Over 50 persons take part in the marathon

A 10 K cyclothon and torch run were organised, by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (E Co RSA), Waltair, ahead of the forthcoming month-long Inter-departmental sports mela here on Sunday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy led the cyclothon and the torch run, which were held simultaneously from the Railway Station to East Point Rest House via RK Beach, and back to the Rail Club near the Railway Station.

Over 50 participants, including officers, executive body members and railway wards, took part in this marathon.

Advertising

Advertising

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Pradeep Yadavi Assistant Sports Officers Haranath Mopuri and B. Avinash, E. Co. Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation vice- president Madhumita Sahu and Deepika Yadav were among those who participated in the event.

The DRM appreciated the participants and organisers for the successful conduct of the run and upholding the spirit of sportsmanship.