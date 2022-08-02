Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway restores some special trains

Some of the trains, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are being restored by East Coast Railway ( E Co R) in view of the demand from passengers. The Visakhapatnam-Durg-Visakhapatnam express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep-Visakhapatnam express and the Cuttack-Gunupur-Cuttack MEMU are being revived.

Train no. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Weekly SF Express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays, with effect from August 7, at 11.45 p.m. to reach Paradeep at 9.05 a.m. on the next day.

The train No. 22809 Paradeep- Visakhapatnam Weekly SF Express, will leave Paradeep on Mondays with effect from August 8 at 10.25 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.50 a.m. on the next day.

These trains will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Chipurupali, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rahama.

These trains will have 3 AC-3, Sleeper-10, General Second Class-6 and Luggage cum Disabled coach -2.

Train no. 18530 Visakhapatnam-Durg daily Express train, will leave Visakhapatnam with effect from August 13 at 4.55 p.m. and will reach Durg at 5.40 a.m. on the next day.

Train no. 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam daily Express train will leave Durg with effect from August 14 at 6.30 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10.50 a.m. on the next day.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianaganram, Gajapathinagaram, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagaram, Parvathipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Gumada, Kuneru, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Theruvali, Bisamcuttack, Muniguda, Doikalu, Ambodala, Lanjigarh Road, Norla Road, Rupra Road, Kandel Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Muribahal, Kantabanji, Turekela Road, Harishankar Road, Nawapara Road, Khariar Road, Bagbahra, Mahasamund, Belsonda, Arang Mahanadi, Lakholi, Mandir Hasaud, Raipur, Sarona, Kumhari, Deobalodacharoda, Bhilai, Bhilai Power House and Bhilai Nagar.

These trains will have 3 AC-2, Sleeper-5, General Second Class-2 and Luggage cum Disabled coach -2.

Train no. 08421 Cuttack- Gunupur MEMU special train will leave Cuttack with effect from August 5. at 5.30 p.m. and will reach Gunupur at 1.45 a.m. on the next day.

Train no. 08422 Gunupur-Cuttack MEMU special train, will leave Gunupur, with effect from August 6 at 2.45 a.m. and will reach Cuttack at 10.55 a.m. on the next day.