Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway General Manager inspects Koraput-Rayagada railway line works

April 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma inspected Koraput-Rayagada line on Friday. He inspected railway establishments, railway stations, ongoing developmental works in the section. He conducted window trailing inspection of the section to check track, curves, bridges, points and crossing. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy accompanied him.

Mr. Manoj Sharma inspected the station building at the Damanjodi station and took stock of works to be carried under Amrit Bharat Scheme.

Further Mr. Sharma inspected the new station building at Rayagada, crew lobby, newly- constructed Foot Over Bridge and the ongoing platform and track works.

