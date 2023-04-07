HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway General Manager inspects Koraput-Rayagada railway line works

April 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma inspected Koraput-Rayagada line on Friday. He inspected railway establishments, railway stations, ongoing developmental works in the section. He conducted window trailing inspection of the section to check track, curves, bridges, points and crossing. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy accompanied him.

Mr. Manoj Sharma inspected the station building at the Damanjodi station and took stock of works to be carried under Amrit Bharat Scheme.

Further Mr. Sharma inspected the new station building at Rayagada, crew lobby, newly- constructed Foot Over Bridge and the ongoing platform and track works.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.