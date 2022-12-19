Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway General Manager inspects KK-II line, NMDC

December 19, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

General Manager of East Coast Railway (E Co R) R.N. Sunkar inspected KK-II line and NMDC on Monday. He inspected the sidings, railway establishments, railway stations and NMDC mining site.

He conducted ‘window trailing inspection’ of the section to check track, curves, bridges, points and crossing. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Principal Heads of various departments and Branch officers of Waltair Division accompanied the General Manager during his inspection.

The General Manager inspected the doubling works of Kirandul-Jagdalpur and siding works and suggested some modifications. He inspected a rapid wagon discharge silo system at Kirandul, which would be beneficial in reducing the wagon loading time from 4 hours to 2 hours.

He interacted with the higher officials of NMDC and held elaborate discussions for improving freight loading. He instructed the authorities to complete the project at the earliest.

The GM held meetings with the top officials of NMDC to discuss various issues pertaining to enhancing the loading of rakes. This will not only increase the traffic of both parties but also generate additional revenue.

Mr. Sunkar inspected Kirandul, Bhansi, Dantewada and Jagdalpur stations and interacted with the representatives of various associations. He said that various developmental activities have been carried out in the region as per the guidelines issued by the Railway Board. Train services have been enhanced, rakes of several trains converted into LHB rakes and platform height was raised at some stations, he added.

