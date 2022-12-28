Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway extends services of special trains to meet Sankranti rush

December 28, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The services of existing weekly special trains to various destinations are being extended by East Coast Railway (E Co R) in view of the demand from the public for operation of special trains for Sankranthi.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from January 4 to February 22, to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from January 5 to 23 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

These trains will have 2ndAC-1,3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from January 3 to February 28 to reach Mahabubnagar on the next day at 10.30 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Mahabubnagar –Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from January 4 to March 1 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7.10 p.m. from January 2 to February 22 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from January 3 to February 28 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam- Bengaluru Cant Superfast weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 p.m. from January 1 to February 26 to reach Bengaluru Cant on the next day at 9.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08544 Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam Super fast weekly Special train will leave Bengaluru Cant on Mondays at 3.50 p.m. January 2 to February 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11 a.m.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.