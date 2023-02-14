ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Early detection and treatment can help overcome psychiatric problems in children and adolescents, says Collector

February 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He inaugurates super speciality psychiatry ward in the Government Hospital for Mental Care

The Hindu Bureau

Mental health problems in children and adolescents can be resolved, if detected and treated at an early stage, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said.

He inaugurated a super speciality ward for child and adolescent psychiatry at the Government Hospital for Mental Care here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that newborn children to those up to 18 years of age, requiring mental health care, would be treated at the special ward. Apart from providing full-fledged medical treatment to patients, a congenial atmosphere would help in relieving patients of their anxiety and stress. He also inaugurated a family ward at the hospital.

Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju, KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar and Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care G. Suresh Kumar were among those who were present.

Science fair

Dr. Mallikarjuna has said that science exhibitions will foster scientific temper among students and contribute to their growth in future.

The Collector inaugurated a district-level science fair at the KDPM High School here on Tuesday. He watched the models put up on display by the students and interacted with them. Later, addressing the gathering at a meeting organised on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna called upon the students to prepare a systematic plan and prepare for the examinations accordingly.

District Educational Officer Chandrakala presented a memento to the Collector.

