Visakhapatnam: dry eye disease is increasing due to a steep rise in use of digital devices, says ophthalmologist

January 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The incidence of dry eye disease is increasing due to a steep rise in usage of digital devices for prolonged durations, especially during the pandemic period, could be one of the causes for it, according to Shilpa Tarini, consultant ophthalmologist, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), here.

Dry eye disease not only affects the patient’s vision but also hampers his/her quality of life and productivity leading to anxiety or depression. If diagnosed early and treated appropriately, patients with dry eyes can lead a normal and symptom-free life, she says.

Quoting the findings of a survey done at LVPEI in Hyderabad, Dr. Tarini says that an estimated 45% of India’s urban population is likely to be affected by dry eye disease by 2030. The wearing of nose masks for prolonged periods led to the redirection of hot air from the nose towards the eyes and this had led to mask-associated dry eye disease.

The other causes for dry eye disease include certain critical health conditions like arthritis, reading and intense near-work activities that reduce blinking, constantly sitting in air-conditioned rooms, and riding bikes are also some of the activities that can lead to dry eyes.

Dr. Tarini suggests wearing protective eyewear while driving, taking frequent breaks while using a computer or mobile-commonly known as 20-20-20 rule, warm compresses followed by lid massage in cases of inflammation of glands in lids, and using lubricants can help prevent the occurrence of dry eyes.”

When a person blinks, a film of tears spreads over the eye that keeps the eye surface smooth and clear. When the eyes fail to produce sufficient tears to keep the surface moist, or when there is excessive evaporation, it leads to a condition called dry eyes.

Symptoms

A person with dry eyes experiences a constant sense of discomfort with symptoms such as burning sensation or stinging in the eye, redness and excessive mucus discharge, sensitivity to light, excess tearing and blurring of vision.

Diagnosis

The ophthalmologist will perform a detailed eye examination. They also check how many times a patient blinks his/her eyes. The ophthalmologist may also recommend a few blood investigations and advanced diagnostics tests that help to diagnose dry eyes.

Treatment

Mild dry eyes can be treated with the instillation of frequent lubricants in the eyes and by making lifestyle changes. Diseases that have systemic association will need oral medications, mostly immunosuppressive therapy to treat the underlying condition. Surgical options like punctal cautery, punctal plugs, and other disease-specific surgeries may be required in severe cases.