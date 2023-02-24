ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Drugs that fail quality testing can have negative effects on patients, says USFDA Director

February 24, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Even a micro-level mistake in the production of medicines will cause loss to the company and also affect people’s lives’

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the workshop in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Drug Quality Division Director Carmelo Rosa has said that substandard drugs and drugs that fail in the quality testing can have negative effects on patients. Every pharmaceutical industry has to take proper precautions from micro level, he said.

While addressing the gathering at the valedictory session of the two-day workshop on `Current Good Manufacturing Practices’, hosted by Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences here on Friday, he said that even a micro-level mistake in the production of medicines would cause loss to the company and also affect people’s lives.

Mr. Rosa, who headed the USFDA delegates, further said that they scrutinise every frame in quality testing and do not compromise on any corner. Every industry that wants to export drugs to the U.S. must study the USFDA norms and regulations thoroughly and act accordingly, he advised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This practice should be carried out not only for the purpose of exports to the US, but also for the domestic market or to any other country. Pharmaceutical industries also need to frequently check for manufacturing errors and correct them immediately to avoid further damage,” Mr. Rosa said.

Later, the USFDA team visited the American Corner in Andhra University campus. The Corner convener James Stephen explained about the 40 programmes of the Corner supported by the American Consulate since its inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US