Visakhapatnam: DRM lauds contribution of employees for the growth of railways

The cultural team with Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other officials at the 67th Railway Week celebrations of Waltair Division, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 67th Railway Week celebrations of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway were held at Sagaramala Conventions at Saligramapuram, Port Quarters, here on Friday.

The Railway Week is being celebrated in commemoration of the first run of train in India in 1853.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest, said that the Railway Week celebrations provide an opportunity to review the performance of each unit of the Railway to recognise the meritorious services provided by the officers and staff and the results achieved. He complimented the Railway personnel for their valuable contribution for the progress and growth of Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division bagged 14 efficiency shields in Best Stores depot, Best Coaching Depot, Best Commercial branch performance, Best Electrical Performance in (Non-Traction) Energy management, Best Medical, Best Operating branch, Rajbhasha, Safety, Security, Sports, Best Wagon Maintenance, jointly in Mechanical and Scrap disposal at the 67th Railway Week Celebrations at the Zonal Level.

Merit awards were presented to 328 staff for their outstanding performance and shields to various branches.

Cultural events were organised to mark the occasion.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta ADRM (Infra) and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo participated as guests of honour.

Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer R.N.A. Parida welcomed the gathering. Various cultural events were organised to mark the occasion. ECORWWO president Parijata Satpathy, vice- presidents Kavita Gupta and Madhusmita Sahoo were present.