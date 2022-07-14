Visakhapatnam: DRM inspects AP Express, takes feedback from passengers

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy conducted a surprise inspection of the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express to obtain feedback from the passengers on amenities being provided in the train, on Wednesday night.

He interacted with the passengers travelling in general, sleeper and AC classes, and enquired about cleanliness of coaches, toilets and amenities being provided. He appealed to passengers not to litter the railway premises and trains.

Later, Mr. Satpathy inspected the pantry car and counselled the staff on hygiene. He also inspected the linen being supplied in coaches.

The DRM appealed to passengers to follow safety rules and to not trespass railway tracks, avoid littering and open defecation and chain pulling without valid reasons.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Sambit Mahapatra, Senior Coach Depot Officer Monish Bramha, Assistant Commercial Manager M. Chakraborthy and other officials accompanied the DRM.