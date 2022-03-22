Visakhapatnam: driver injured after lorry overturns

A 40-year-old lorry driver was injured after the vehicle reportedly overturned by the side of a road near Salapuvanipalem area under Parawada Police Station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the lorry was heading towards Lankelapalem from Anakapalle with loads of potatoes. At around 4 a.m., the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned after hitting a divider and an electric pole.

The driver was shifted to Aganampudi hospital for treatment and his condition said to be stable. According to the police, the driver claimed that the accident occurred due to steering wheel failure. A case was registered and investigation is on.