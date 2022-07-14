Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited MD suspended

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) CEO and Managing Director G.Y.V. Victor was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings against him, on late Wednesday night. The order was issued by DCIL Chairman and disciplinary authority K. Rama Mohana Rao. An inquiry was initiated against Mr. Victor after several allegations surfaced questioning his appointment as CEO and Managing Director of the DCIL. One of the major allegations against Mr. Victor was that he was earlier dismissed from the service by DCIL in 2000, when he was working as third officer in a dredger of the company and this was reportedly not disclosed. As per the company rules, a dismissed officer or employee cannot apply for any position in the company or be recruited. The investigation was conducted by the vigilance department.



