Visakhapatnam: draw inspiration from Alluri Sitharama Raju, CPI(M) leader B.V. Raghavulu urges people

May 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rich tributes were paid to revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju at various programmes organised, on the occasion of his 99th death anniversary, at different places in the city and district on Sunday.

The speakers garlanded statues and portraits of Sitharama Raju, who took up cudgels against the British, to protect the rights of the tribal people of the Agency areas of combined Visakhapatnam district.

At a meeting organised at Alluri Vignana Kendram, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu called upon people to draw inspiration from the revolutionary freedom fighter, to strive for protecting the forest regions from the NDA government, which, he alleged, was trying to hand over lands in forest areas to corporate groups. He also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to portray Alluri as a Hindutva leader.

He recalled that the British had shot Alluri dead on this day 99 years ago as they considered that he was posing a threat to their hegemony in the region. He had fought against the Forest Act brought out by the British in 1884, which trampled on the rights of the tribal people in their habitat. He had waged an armed rebellion between 1922 and 1924. He alleged that the present day governments were granting approvals to corporate groups for mining, hydro projects and tourism in the name of the Forest Protection Act.

He explained that destruction of forests by the corporate groups was resulting in climate change, untimely rains, floods and other calamities.

Vignana Kendram cultural wing representative G.S. Rajeswara Rao presided,

AVK Trust secretary B. Ganga Rao and member M. Jaggu Naidu were present.

At a separate programme, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and Kattamuri Satish, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, NREDCAP chairman K.K. Raju and corporator Anil Kumar Raju garlanded the statue of Alluri on the Beach Road, and paid tributes.

Natural resources

At a separate programme, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said that Alluri had fought valiantly against the British rulers through guerilla wars. He alleged that the Central and the State governments were trying to exploit the natural resources of the forest areas and deprive the tribal people of their rights. CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju and party leaders A. Vimala and P. Chandrasekhar were present.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan garlanded a portrait of Alluri at the Collectorate and paid tributes. DRO S. Srinivasa Murthy and OSD Padmalatha were present.

AP Girijana Sangham honorary district president K. Govinda Rao demanded inclusion of 263 villages, in nine mandals of Anakapalli district, which have 100% tribal population in the Scheduled Area so that they could get the benefits provided to them by the Constitution. At a meeting organised in Ravikamatham mandal, in connection with the death anniversary of Alluri, Mr. Govinda Rao said that local people’s representatives were not heeding their demand for the past several years. He alleged that revenue officials were colluding with real estate dealers, creating fake land documents, and driving the tribal people out of their lands.

‘Establish ITDA at Narsipatnam’

He demanded establishment of an ITDA with headquarters at Narsipatnam apart from conducting the ‘Spandana’ programme at Narsipatnam to solve the problems of the tribal people of non-scheduled villages.