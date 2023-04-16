Visakhapatnam: DPR for South Coast Railway zone ‘under review’ and ‘no timeframe’ can be fixed for its operationalisation, says Railway Board

April 16, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for creation of South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone is still ‘under review’ and presently no timeframe can be fixed for operationalisation of the zone. This was the reply given by the Railway Board on April 13 to an online RTI query by Kanchumurthi Eswar, who represents the Duvvada Railway Users Association.

The Railway Board also said in its RTI reply that an Umbrella work titled ‘Creation of new South Coast Railway Zone and new Rayagada Division in East Coast Railway (E Co R) was included in Budget 2020-21 at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore. An itemised work of ‘Setting up of S Co R Zone HQ’ has also been sanctioned on November 10, 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹106.89 crore, under the above already sanctioned Umbrella work.

Land pocket has been identified for construction of SCoR Zone headquarters and the Railway has been directed to take up suitable work for preliminary activities like land survey, preparation of complete layout plan of SCoR HQ complex, residential complex and other prerequisites. Basic conceptual plans have since been prepared. It also said that ₹15 lakh was spent under the Umbrella work.

The proposed foundation stone laying for construction of the S Co R zonal headquarters at Wireless Colony (Railway Colony) in Visakhapatnam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his last visit on November 11, 2022, was deferred. Though funds were sanctioned and the foundation stone was readied, ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to the city, the programme was deferred at the eleventh hour.