Visakhapatnam: door-to-door free eye camp launched

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam, in association with Coromandel International, launched a door-to-door free eye camp in Mulagada, Ward 58 in GVMC limits on Saturday to facilitate free eye screening for the entire ward. The project was funded by Coromandel International as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which was aimed at achieving avoidable blindness among the people in the area.

The eye camp was inaugurated by K Ranga Kumar, Regional Head (HR),Coromandel International, in the presence of KBN Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO of Sankar Foundation.