Visakhapatnam: don’t lose hope with one or two failures in career, HPCL Visakh Refinery ED tells students

Counsellor Jyothirmayi speaking to the parents in a session on parenting during the ‘Future Perfect’ programme organised by HPCL Visakh Refinery and The Hindu FIC at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HPCL Visakh Refinery and The Hindu FIC jointly organised a unique workshop for parents and children, ‘Future Perfect,’ at Gajuwaka here on Sunday. A large number of parents, all employees of HPCL Visakh Refinery, and their children took part in the programme.

Inaugurating the programme, Executive Director-Operations, HPCL Visakh Refinery, R. Ramakrishnan, advised the students not to lose hope with one or two failures in their career. “Life gives us lot of opportunities at every stage and we should utilise them to pursue our passion,” he said.

Chief General Manager-HR, K. Nagesh explained on how he was benefited with the first workshop of the programme which was held two weeks ago at the Skill Development Initiative. “Both at office and at home, we get to deal with people of different generations. Programmes like this will help us understand the generation gap better,” he said.

Counsellor Jyothirmayi Mukthineni spoke on the psychological and scientific aspects of parenting. She also advised the parents to be compassionate, supportive and understanding of their children and act as facilitators to bring in positive change in their lives.

Ms Jyothirmayi has also advised parents to watch the words they use while dealing with children.

Meanwhile, children were engaged with activities such as ‘prick-the-balloon,’ and ‘crossing the galaxy’, which were aimed at imparting life skills, inter-personal skills and gender sensitivity.

Cyber security

In her talk on cyber security, counsellor Dhana Roopa explained about several types of cyber-attacks. She has also given some real-life examples of cyber-crime and suggested some tips. A special test was conducted for students to find out their interests and the results were given to the parents.

One of the parents, Gopi Naik, shared that the results of the assessment test. He said that the results came remarkably close to the real behaviour of his daughter and expressed the view that the inputs and insights given at the workshop would be useful in dealing with children in a better way.