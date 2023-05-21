Visakhapatnam: Don’t exchange ₹2,000 notes for commission, BJP leader urges people

May 21, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has urged people not to indulge in exchange of ₹2,000 notes for a commission, if they are contacted by anyone in the coming days. He suspected the possibility of such activity with the help of ward secretariat staff.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that unions leaders had informed him that some people were asking them to exchange ₹2,000 notes for commission. Indulging in such acts was punishable under the law, he warned, remembering that during November 2022, he had written a letter to RBI seeking ban on ₹2,000 notes. The Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate should be alert over such happenings in the State, he said.

He alleged that ₹2,000 notes were no where seen in Andhra Pradesh. However, during the recent North Andhra MLC elections, some YSRCP leaders tried to distribute ₹2,000 note to a voter. It was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure there was no circulation of black money in the coming elections, he said.

Sagara Ghosha

BJP leader Ravindra Medapati said that the officials should also organise beach clean-up campaigns not just in those stretches which were used by tourists, but also along those where fisherfolk were residing. He alleged that in Visakhapatnam, the untreated wastewater was being released into the sea at 22 points.

“Without taking adequate measures to stop drain water entering the sea, what was the point in organising such beach clean-up programmes?” he questioned. Mr. Ravindra wondered whether the officials ever visited Jalaripeta beach stretch, where the drain water, especially tonnes of plastic waste, directly enters the sea.

The BJP would organise ‘Sagara Ghosha’ over beach pollution in Visakhapatnam very soon. Members from fishermen community would also join hands in the programme, he said.