Visakhapatnam: don’t employ children, police tell brick kiln industry owners

Following instructions from Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Padmanabham Police conducted an awareness meeting with the owners of various brick kiln industries, members of the associations of the industries and also workers, at Krishnapuram village in Visakhapatnam district. The police warned them that strict action will be initiated against those allowing children to work in the industries. Recently, the city police along with Childline rescued a 14-year-old Odisha based girl from a brick kiln industry at Padmanabham.