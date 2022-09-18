Visakhapatnam: donate generously for Andhra Medical College centenary building, AMCCAB committee urges alumni

Andhra Medical College Centenary Alumni Building (AMC CAB) committee representatives at the open general meeting, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Medical College Centenary Alumni Building (AMCCAB) committee has appealed to all alumni of the Andhra Medical College (AMC) to donate liberally for construction of the Centenary Alumni Building (CAB).

The committee held its open general meeting, here, on Sunday evening.

Presiding over the meeting, AMCCAB committee Chairperson Ravi Raju Tatapudi said that AMC was one of the seven oldest medical colleges in India and would be celebrating its centenary in 2023. He called upon the alumni to contribute to their alma mater on the historic occasion. The proposal to construct the CAB was initiated by AMC alumni from in India and from AMC Association of North America (AMCANA).

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC-CAB was formed in 2016. The construction of the building, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, commenced recently, and planned to be completed by July/August 2023. Dr. Ravi Raju said that the three-storied complex, spread over an acre, beside the old auditorium. The ground flood would have a ‘hall of history’, and ‘legends of AMC’, the first floor would house the academic centre with a digital library, conference rooms and lecture rooms and the second floor would house a student cafeteria, recreation and activity centre. The west block would have an auditorium and an alumni centenary convention centre.