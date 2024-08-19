Visakhapatnam doctors take out rally in protest against Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

The anguish in the eyes of the doctors was evident as they marched in unison to express their shock and anger over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata recently. Scores of doctors, junior doctors and medical students participated in the rally at Beach Road, on Sunday.

Carrying placards condemning the heinous crime, the participants demanded stringent punishment for the guilty, justice for the deceased’s parents and safety for doctors working in hospitals across the country. “She had worked for 36 hours at a stretch to save patients, and what did she get in return?” asked one of the participants in the rally.

“We worked round-the-clock during COVID-19, risking our lives. You had applauded us then. But now, you don’t seem to care for us in our hour of distress,” said another girl, choking with emotion.

“We want change and that should begin at home. Teach your sons how to respect girls and women. A change should come in the mindset of the people,” said another girl student.

“My younger sister is a doctor at a private hospital in the city, I am worried for her safety after the heinous crime in Kolkata. As a society, we have failed to save girls and women from such crimes. I will teach my son to be responsible. It is also the responsibility of every mother,” said another young doctor.

The participants carried placards which read: “If you are educating your daughter on ‘bad touch’, make sure you’re son also knows about it”, “Desh tho azad hai, lekin desh ki betiyan kab azad hogi” and ‘Bhadratha maa hakku” (safety is our right).

Later, the junior doctors, under the aegis of A.P. Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) staged a protest at KGH. APJUDA president Prithviraj said that a massive protest would be organised at Gandhi Statue, near GVMC, on Monday.

Hundreds of residents of Ukkunagaram and neighbouring areas gathered at the Kalibari temple complex in Ukkunagaram on Sunday evening and staged a sit-in to protest against the heinous incident. The protest, which saw a significant presence of women, saw the participation of people from all walks of life, carrying placards demanding justice to the parents of the victim and stringent punishment for all those involved in the crime.

“We want justice for the deceased’s parents and exemplary punishment to all those who were involved in the crime,” said an office-bearer of the Ukkunagaram Kalibari Samiti.

