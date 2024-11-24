Visakhapatnam doctor sworn in as president of IRIA A.P. Chapter

Dr. V. Suresh, Managing Director of Dolphin Diagnostic Services, Visakhapatnam, was sworn in as the president of the Andhra Pradesh State chapter of the Indian Radiological & Imaging Association during the general body meeting of the chapter in Vijayawada.

IRIA is the national body of radiologists in India, with a membership of over 25,000 radiologists dedicated to advancing knowledge, education, and technology in the field of radiology and imaging sciences. The association also contributes significantly to societal welfare and encourages discussions on healthcare-related issues.

Dr. Kishore Kumar, past president, from Guntur, presided over the programme. Dr. V. N. Varaprasad, national president and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, vice president, also participated.