Visakhapatnam: Doctor arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with minor

The parents lodged a complaint through the Dial 100 helpline

The Steel Plant Police on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old doctor of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Hospital, for allegedly misbehaving with a 17-year-old girl who had come to the hospital for treatment.

The accused doctor was identified as Sanjay Kapadia.

According to the police, the minor girl had come to the hospital along with her father, who is an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Tuesday when the alleged incident occurred. The girl informed her parents about the incident late at night after which they called up the police on the Dial 100 helpline and lodged a complaint.

Local police along with Disha Police personnel reached the girl’s house and collected further details. On Wednesday, the police questioned the doctor and took him into custody. He was placed under arrest and sent to remand on Thursday after being produced in court.

Steel Plant Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.