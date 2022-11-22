Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee members seek better passenger amenities

November 22, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 117th Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting was conducted by Waltair Division under the chairmanship of Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, here on Tuesday.

Chief Engineer (Construction) K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Chief Project Manager (Gati shakthi) T. M. Rao and Divisional Branch Officers attended the meeting. This meeting was attended by 11 members representing various organisations such as Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Cultural associations, Recognised Passenger Association, Special Interest and MP nominees.

A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Secretary and DRUCC, welcomed the members.

In his welcome address, Mr. Anup Satpathy asked the members to share their suggestions, advice and feedback for the improvement of services by railways to users.

The DRUCC members sought various passenger amenities such as escalators, lifts, provision of retiring rooms, foot overbridge and introduction of new trains.

The DRM assured them that necessary action would be taken as per the requirement and limitations.

Divisional Commercial Manager A. Avinash Sharma proposed vote of thanks.

