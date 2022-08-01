Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager receives ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate

August 01, 2022 20:31 IST

‘Efforts on to achieve 5-star rating’

Visakhapatnam railway station has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received the certificate from FSSAI Director Shanu Jacob here on Monday. It is the seventh railway station in the country and the first in Andhra Pradesh to get the certificate.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, CMS RK Thiruarul Jothi, ACMS Laxman Rao, Station Director Manabesh Mishra and Food Safety Officer T. Prabhakar Rao were present on the occasion.

Visakhapatnam railway station received a 4-Star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, one Food Court, one Jan Ahar, one fast food unit and 15 water vending units.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager said that efforts were being made to achieve a 5- Star rating and also to get other important stations in the division included in the ‘Eat Right Station’ category.

The FSSAI Director said that Visakhapatnam Railway Station has achieved the unique distinction by becoming the first ‘Eat Right Station’ in South India and in the Telugu States. It attained the benchmark in providing safe and wholesome food to the passengers.

The station was awarded the certificate on the conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5.