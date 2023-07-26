Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager inspects Koraput-Kirandul section

July 26, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the Kirandul- Koraput section in Waltair Division on Tuesday. It was his maiden visit to the section after taking charge as DRM of Waltair Division.

He inspected sidings, railway establishments, railway colony, NMDC mining site and conducted window trailing inspection of the section to check track, curves, bridges, points and crossings.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad inspected the doubling works of Kirandul-Jagdalpur and siding works. He reviewed the progress of works of passenger amenities like provision of Waiting Hall and drinking water facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also inspected a rapid wagon discharge silo system at Kirandul. Later, the DRM held meetings with NMDC officials to discuss various issues pertaining to enhancing the loading of rakes and to increase the traffic of both parties.

He inspected Kirandul, Bhansi, Dantewada and Badearpur Kamlur stations. DRM also inspected Jagdalpur station and interacted with the representatives of various associations. He said that various developmental activities are being carried out in this region as per the guidelines issued by the Railway Board. He conducted safety inspection of the section.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.