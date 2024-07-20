ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Yogasana Competition to be conducted on July 28

Published - July 20, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Yogasana Competition under the Yoga Federation of India and the Visakha Yoga Sports Association will be held at 8 a.m. on July 28, according to a release on Saturday. The event will be held at Krishnamandir, Seethammadara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The asanas will be held under various categories: sub-juniors, juniors, seniors boys and girls, men and women.

Names can be enrolled by July 26. The winners are eligible to participate in the Yoga Federation of India’s 49th State-level competition to be held soon.

Details can be obtained on the mobile nos 9908838387, 9440301277, 9160469686, 9491766129.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US