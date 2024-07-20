GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam District Yogasana Competition to be conducted on July 28

Published - July 20, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Yogasana Competition under the Yoga Federation of India and the Visakha Yoga Sports Association will be held at 8 a.m. on July 28, according to a release on Saturday. The event will be held at Krishnamandir, Seethammadara.

The asanas will be held under various categories: sub-juniors, juniors, seniors boys and girls, men and women.

Names can be enrolled by July 26. The winners are eligible to participate in the Yoga Federation of India’s 49th State-level competition to be held soon.

Details can be obtained on the mobile nos 9908838387, 9440301277, 9160469686, 9491766129.

