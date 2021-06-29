Visakhapatnam district sees two deaths and 176 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 June 2021 20:40 IST

214 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,48,978. A total of 214 persons undergoing treatment for the coronavirus recovered in the same time period.

The death toll increased to 1,023 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has decreased to 2,663 and discharges/ recoveries have increased to 1,45,292.