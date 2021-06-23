Visakhapatnam district sees two deaths and 173 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 June 2021 19:14 IST

262 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 173 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,47,951. The death toll rose to 1,015 after two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As many as 262 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered. This has increased the number of recoveries/discharges to 1,43,613. The number of active cases has further dropped to 3,323.

