Visakhapatnam district sees two deaths and 126 new COVID cases

266 persons recover from coronavirus in 24 hours

The Visakhapatnam district reported 126 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,49,423. The death toll increased to 1,027 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. As many as 266 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered during the same time period. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,45,935, which is about 97.6 % Meanwhile, the number of active cases has decreased to 2,461.