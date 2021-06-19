Visakhapatnam district sees three deaths and 215 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 June 2021 23:36 IST

The Visakhapatnam district reported 215 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,47,191. A total of 514 persons undergoing treatment for the infection recovered.

The death toll has increased to 1,005 after three more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases has declined to 4,243, while the number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,41,943.