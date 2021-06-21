Visakhapatnam district sees three deaths and 160 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2021 20:31 IST

429 persons recover from coronavirus

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped further, with the district recording 160 new cases in the last 24 hours, on Monday morning.

With the new cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,527.

The district also recorded three deaths, taking the total toll to 1,010.

During the same period, 429 persons affected with COVID were discharged or have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1,42,874. The number of active cases has also dropped to 3,643.