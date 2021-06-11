Visakhapatnam district sees six deaths and 500 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2021 19:17 IST

981 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 500 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. The cumulative tally of cases increased to 1,44,809. Six more persons succumbed to coronavirus taking the toll to 976.

As many as 981 persons undergoing treatment recovered in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has also fallen below 7,000 and stands at 6,983. Recoveries have increased to 1,36,850.