Visakhapatnam district sees six deaths and 189 new COVID-19 infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2021 18:18 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 189 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest in the last two months, on Monday morning

With this, the total cases have gone up to 1,42,543 and the active cases have further slumped to 8,059.

The district also recorded six deaths taking the total toll to 950.

As many as 1,057 persons undergoing treatment were discharged or have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1,33,534.