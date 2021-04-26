Visakhapatnam district sees six COVID-19 deaths in a day

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 April 2021 00:57 IST

District reports 1,051 new cases, the highest single-day tally since September, 2020

For the second day in a row, the Visakhapatnam district reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single-day. In the last 24 hours, the district recorded as many as 1,051 new infections, the highest single-day tally since September 2020. This takes the cumulative tally to 74,249 as on Sunday morning. In the last 48 hours, as many as 2,098 cases were reported

The district also reported six deaths in a single-day, taking the toll to 586. This is the highest number of deaths in the second wave.

In April, the total number of cases and deaths are 11,951 and 40 respectively.

The number of active cases crossed the 7,000-mark and stands at 7,141 as on Sunday morning. The last 2,000 cases were reported in the last 48 hours.

As many as 414 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of discharges/recoveries to 66,522.